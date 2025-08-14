Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Continues Breakout With Historic Home Dominance
The start to Trevor Rogers' time with the Orioles was a bumpy to say the least, but he finally seems to have found his footing in Baltimore.
Rogers shut down the Seattle Mariners at Camden Yards on Wednesday, allowing four hits, zero walks and one earned run in 7.0 innings of action. While he didn't get credit for the win, the Orioles went on to notch a 4-3 victory in walk-off fashion.
The 27-year-old southpaw is now 5-2 with a 1.43 ERA, 0.801 WHIP and 3.8 WAR through 11 starts this season. At home, he is 2-1 with a 0.63 ERA and 0.453 WHIP.
According to OptaSTATS, Rogers boasts the second-lowest WHIP through four home starts to start a season, minimum 10 innings pitched. Ray Herbert's start to the 1963 campaign still stands atop the leaderboard, as he posted a 0.444 WHIP over that same span.
Rogers didn't make his regular season debut in the big leagues until late May, opening the year on the injured list with a right knee issue before getting optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He had also been sent down to the minors down the stretch in 2024, shortly after Baltimore acquired the former All-Star from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline.
The Orioles dealt away infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers in order to reel in Rogers, so expectations were high for the lefty. After going 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA, 1.842 WHIP and -0.4 WAR in four starts with Baltimore in 2024, Rogers' production so far in 2025 makes the deal look a lot more even on paper.
Baltimore is 9.5 games out from an AL Wild Card spot with a little over six weeks left in the regular season, so it isn't like Rogers is going to continue to show out in October. He is under team control in 2026, though, so the Orioles could pencil another foundational piece into their rotation in place if he finishes strong.
