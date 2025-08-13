Milwaukee Brewers Extend Historic Winning Streak With Continued Offensive Onslaught
Winning has apparently become an unbreakable habit for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee got out to an early lead against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday and never looked back, ultimately emerging with a 12-5 victory. That marked 12 wins in a row for the Brewers, bringing them to 27-4 since July 6.
A lot of the credit for the midseason surge can go to Milwaukee's offense, which has scored 26 runs over its last two contests and 103 through the first 12 games of August.
According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Brewers are just the second team in the last 80 seasons to score at least 100 runs across a winning streak of 12 games. The 2004 Houston Astros scored 109 runs during their 12-game winning streak.
The club went on to reach the NLCS, so expectations should be high for Milwaukee moving forward.
The Brewers have six more wins than anyone else in MLB, boasting an 8.0-game lead atop the NL Central. At this rate, Milwaukee is on pace to finish 2025 with a franchise-record 103 wins.
After taking Thursday off, the Brewers will try to stay hot Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
