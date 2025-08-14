Los Angeles Angels Complete Historic Season Sweep Over Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers may be the reigning World Series champions with a higher payroll and more superstars than previously thought possible, but they don't even hold the belt in their own city this year.
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Dodgers 6-5 on Wednesday night, capping off a three-game sweep in Anaheim. They already swept their crosstown foes on the road back in May, so they have officially won the 2025 Freeway Series 6-0, outscoring the Dodgers 43-30.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, this marks just the fifth time in MLB history that the reigning World Series champions have been swept in a season series against any team, minimum six games. It happened to the Dodgers just last month, as they failed to win any of their six games against the surging Milwaukee Brewers.
Before this year, the only reigning champions who had been swept in a season series were the 1998 Florida Marlins, who fell victim to the fate three times.
Not much of the blame can be placed on Shohei Ohtani, who hit .333 with three home runs, a triple and five walks a 1.240 in six games against his former team. And while he allowed four runs in 4.1 innings Wednesday, he still left the mound with the lead.
Justin Wrobleski and Edgardo Genriquez combined for the loss and blown save respectively, though, spoiling the Dodgers' chances of avoiding the sweep.
The Dodgers are now 1.0 game behind the San Diego Padres in the NL West standings, and 1.0 game behind the Chicago Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot. After starting the season an MLB-best 56-32, Los Angeles is 12-21.
As for the Angels, they are still three games under .500. That has them 5.0 games out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot with three teams standing between them and the New York Yankees.
