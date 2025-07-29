Boston Red Sox' Roman Anthony Putting Up History-Making Numbers at Age of 21
The Boston Red Sox suffered a devastating 5-4 loss on Monday night against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. WIth the loss, Boston is now 57-51 and they have fallen into the the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
However, they are just 0.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the second spot and one game back of the New York Yankees for the third spot.
Despite the loss, Red Sox' youngster Roman Anthony continues to impress. Tied at 3-3 in the top of the ninth inning, he delivered a go-ahead single off closer Jhoan Duran, which was part of a 2-for-3 night. He also walked twice and scored a run.
At the age of 21 years old, Anthony is making some special baseball history of the last 30 years, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Roman Anthony is the 6th player age-21 or younger in the Wild Card Era to post a .385+ OBP through the first 40 games of his career, joining:
Albert Pujols (2001)
Jason Heyward (2010)
Bryce Harper (2012)
Juan Soto (2018)
Fernando Tatis Jr. (2019)
The former No. 79 pick in the MLB Draft, Anthony is hitting .275 with two home runs, 17 RBIs and two stolen bases. He has a .398 on-base percentage and an .826 OPS.
The Sox and Twins will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Lucas Giolito will pitch for Boston, and he's gone 6-2 this season with a 3.97 ERA. The Twins haven't named a starter as of this posting.
