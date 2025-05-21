Fastball

Chicago Cubs Do Something Offensively They Haven't Done in 127 Years of History

After losing in walk-off fashion on Monday night, the Cubs pounded the Miami Marlins 14-1 on Tuesday, continuing a great offensive run in their first 49 games.

Brady Farkas

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) circles the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park on May 20.
Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) circles the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park on May 20. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After losing in tough, walk-off fashion on Monday night, the Chicago Cubs rebounded to beat the Miami Marlins 14-1 on Tuesday night in Miami.

With the win, the Cubs are now 29-20 and they continue to pace the National League Central. The Marlins are 19-28, which is last in the National League East.

Seiya Suzuki went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs while Dansby Swanson, Carson Kelly, Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Shaw and Justin Turner all had multi-hit games also. Tucker (11), and Suzuki (12) each hit home runs.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Cubs offense also made some history that it hasn't seen since 1898.

This is the Cubs’ 10th game with 10+ runs

That’s the Cubs’ most such performances in their first 49 games since 1898 (11)

After adding Tucker in the offseason, the Cubs offense is certainly one of the best in the league as we near the 50-game mark. Suzuki has an .843 OPS and 43 RBIs, which leads baseball.

Jameson Taillon got the win on the mound, tossing seven innings. He allowed just one run on four hits. He walked three and struck out two. Taillon is now 3-3 on the year with a 4.13 ERA.

The Cubs and Marlins will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Top prospect Cade Horton takes the mound for Chicago while Max Meyer pitches for Miami.

Horton is 2-0 with a 6.00 ERA. Meyer is 3-4 with a 4.47.

