Chicago Cubs Duo Making History Not Seen Since 1987 with Offensive Prowess
The Chicago Cubs stayed hot on Saturday, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 at American Family Field. The Cubs continue to pace the National League Central at 21-13 while the Brewers fell back to 16-18. Last year's division title winners, they are now in third place.
Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong each hit home runs in the win, giving themselves a unique spot in baseball history.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Kyle Tucker (9 HR, 8 SB) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (9 HR, 12 SB) are just the 2nd pair of teammates in MLB history to each produce 9+ HR and 8+ SB through their first 34 games of a season.
The only other instance? Eric Davis and Kal Daniels for the 1987 Reds.
Tucker, acquired this past offseason from the Houston Astros, is hitting .284 with the nine homers and 30 RBIs. He's posted an on-base percentage of .390 and is serving as an anchor for the club's dynamic offense.
Crow-Armstrong, 23, looks like one of the breakout players in the game and could be headed for his first All-Star appearance later this summer. He's hitting .271 with the nine homers and 26 RBIs. He's got a .307 on-base percentage.
The Cubs and Brewers will finish out their series on Sunday with a battle of aces. Left-hander Shota Imanaga pitches for Chicago while right-hander Freddy Peralta pitches for Milwaukee.
Imanaga is 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA while Peralta is 3-2 with a 2.52.
First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
CLASS ALL HIS OWN: Jose Ramirez recorded his 250th career stolen base on Thursday, putting him in a class never seen by a Cleveland Guardians player. CLICK HERE:
RARE DUO: Aaron Judge (Player of the Month) and Max Fried (Pitcher of the Month) made some extremely rare history for the Yankees in the month of April. CLICK HERE:
GARCIA TIME! Maikel Garcia accomplished something never done by a Royals third baseman this week against the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE: