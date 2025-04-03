Chicago Cubs' Outfielder Does Something Not Done in Nearly Last 50 Years of Team History
The Chicago Cubs completed a sweep of the Athletics on Wednesday, taking the first three games in the A's "Sacramento Era." The 10-2 win ran the Cubs record to 5-4 while the A's dropped to 2-5.
Though it's early, the Cubs are in second place in the National League Central while the A's are in last place in the American League West.
Seiya Suzuki continued his sizzling series in the finale, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBIs. He put up a series that the Cubs haven't seen in the last 48 years of team history, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
The Cubs outscored the Athletics 35-9 over the first 3 games in Sacramento. Cubs O is rolling: Seiya Suzuki has reached base 12 times and drove in 11 runs over his last 4 games. The last Cubs player to do that was Gene Clines in a 4-game span in May 1977. @ESPNStatsInfo
Suzuki, 30, is now in his fourth season after coming over from Japan. Thus far, he's a .278 major league hitter with 59 homers and 204 career RBIs. This year, he's already got four homers and 11 RBIs.
The Cubs are off on Thursday, but they will return back to Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon for their home opener. The Cubs will take on the Padres, who are out to a 7-0 start this season.
First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET as Shota Imanaga (CHC) pitches against Randy Vazquez (SD).
