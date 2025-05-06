Cole Ragans Puts Together Historic Outing in Domination of Chicago White Sox
The Kansas City Royals earned another victory on Monday night, shutting out the Chicago White Sox 3-0 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
With the win, the Royals are now 20-16. The loss drops the White Sox to 10-25, which remains the worst record in the American League. Bobby Witt Jr. went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the win, but the real story was the pitching work of Cole Ragans.
After missing one start because of groin issues, Ragans dominated in his return, going five scoreless innings. He struck out 11 and walked two, only allowing three hits. One of the best lefties in baseball, he's now 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he also put himself in some impressive team history.
Most strikeouts in first 5 innings of a game, Royals history:
5/13/17 Nate Karns: 12
5/25/94 Kevin Appier: 12
Today Cole Ragans: 11
9/13/24 Alec Marsh: 11
8/1/16 Danny Duffy: 11
6/17/01 Blake Stein: 11
4/20/91 Tom Gordon: 11
The 27-year-old, acquired from the Texas Rangers in 2023, was an All-Star in 2024. He's 20-18 lifetime with a 3.49 ERA. He's struck out 57 batters this season in just 35.2 innings.
He's a former first-round pick of the Rangers (2016) out of the Florida high school ranks.
The Royals and White Sox will play again on Tuesday with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sean Burke will take the ball for Chicago while Seth Lugo gets it for the Royals.
Burke is 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA while Lugo is 3-3 with a 3.07.
Related MLB Stories
CLASS ALL HIS OWN: Jose Ramirez recorded his 250th career stolen base on Thursday, putting him in a class never seen by a Cleveland Guardians player. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MOVE? The Twins are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball. Could they move one of their stars this summer as a result? According to one insider, teams are monitoring the situation. CLICK HERE:
LOOK, MA, NO EYES!: This Yankees fan went viral for a catch he made on Saturday, while his eyes were being blindfolded by a child. CLICK HERE: