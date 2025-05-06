Cole Ragans Puts Together Historic Outing in Domination of Chicago White Sox

Most strikeouts in first 5 innings of a game, Royals history:



5/13/17 Nate Karns: 12

5/25/94 Kevin Appier: 12

Today Cole Ragans: 11

9/13/24 Alec Marsh: 11

8/1/16 Danny Duffy: 11

6/17/01 Blake Stein: 11

4/20/91 Tom Gordon: 11