Could Former Chicago Cubs' World Series Champion Be a Fit For Boston Red Sox?
The Boston Red Sox appear to have suffered a major loss, as Triston Casas was carted off the field with a "significant" knee injury on Friday night.
While there's no definitive word as of this posting, the Red Sox have to be thinking about alternatives at first base moving forward. They've already said they won't move top prospect Roman Anthony to first base to get him to the big leagues sooner, and they don't really have a built-in option in the system. Sure, they could move Rafael Devers from DH to first, and they have tested out Vaughn Grissom in the minor leagues, but neither of those are home run plans.
It's likely too early in the season to make a significant trade, but perhaps Boston could go to the free agent market and call Anthony Rizzo?
Rizzo, 35, is coming off a down year with the New York Yankees in which he hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBI, but it's still shocking to see him without a team yet. A four-time Gold Glover, a Platinum Glove winner, a Silver Slugger, and a three-time All-Star, Rizzo has one of the best resumes around. Furthermore, he's a World Series champion (2016), who knows how to win and provides solid veteran leadership. That's valuable in clubhouses today. He also helped the Yankees get to the World Series in 2024.
A 14-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Cubs and Yankees, Rizzo is a lifetime .261 hitter with 303 homers and 965 RBI. His best years were all with the Cubs, as he had seven seasons with 20 homers or more and four seasons of 30 or more. He also brought in 100 runs or more four different times with the Cubbies, pairing with Kris Bryant and Javy Baez to make a golden age of Cubs baseball.
Rizzo was actually drafted by the Red Sox, but he was traded to San Diego in the deal that sent Adrian Gonzalez to Boston (2010).
