Detroit Tigers Do Something Not Seen in Last 19 Years of Team History Thru 50 Games
The Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium, moving to 33-17 on the season.
That marks a historic accomplishment for Detroit, who now has the best record in baseball.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
This is the first time since 2006 that the Tigers have held the best record in MLB through 50 games
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
After getting to the American League Division Series last season, the Tigers certainly look like a true contender for the AL pennant this season. Armed with the best pitcher in the American League (Tarik Skubal), a World Series winning manager (AJ Hinch), and that playoff experience, not many teams boast what Detroit does.
The Tigers got an excellent pitching performance on Wednesday from six different pitchers in a bullpen day, as they limited the Cardinals to just one run on five hits. Each of the bottom five hitters in the order had an RBI for Detroit, and Spencer Torkelson registered a double
The Tigers will be off on Thursday before heading home to take on the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park over the weekend.
First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Luis L. Ortiz takes the ball for the Guardians. Detroit will counter with rookie Jackson Jobe, who is 4-0 on the season.
Detroit has won all eight games that Jobe has started this year, which ties something not done since 2001 when the Astros won the first eight starts for Roy Oswalt, and the Mariners won the first eight for Joel Pineiro.
Related MLB Stories
WHAT's UP WITH SOTO?: After signing a 15-year deal with the New York Mets this offseason, Juan Soto is in the doghouse for a perceived lack of hustle. CLICK HERE:
CY YOUNG COMPANY: Royals' lefty Kris Bubic is on a run rarely seen in team history. CLICK HERE:
MAJOR COLLECTIBLE SELLS: The final baseball used in the 1986 World Series jus sold at auction for $183,000. CLICK HERE: