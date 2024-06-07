Electric Pittsburgh Pirates' Rookie Getting Historic Run Support to Start Career
Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitcher Paul Skenes entered the majors this season as one of the most hyped pitchers in recent baseball history, and so far he's lived up to the billing.
But in addition to his historically good fastball, he's also getting historically good run support.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Paul Skenes of the @Pirates is the first pitcher to debut in the expansion era (since 1961) to get five or more runs of support from his offense in each of his first five career MLB starts.
The 22-year-old has great stuff, which is why he went No. 1 in the 2023 draft, so he may not need the run support, but it's always nice to get it. Having great run support allows you to pitch freer and more confidently, and that is something that always helps.
Skenes is 3-0 through his first five starts and owns a 3.00 ERA. He's struck out 38 batters in 27.0 innings with his triple-digit fastball, his nasty "splinker" and a slider. Opponents are hitting just .212 off him.
With Skenes and Jared Jones at the top of the rotation, the Pirates certainly have a bright future ahead of them. Right now, Pittsburgh is in last place in the National League Central, but they are just 1.5 games out of second.
The Pirates will open up a new series on Friday night at home against the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes is next scheduled to pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals.
