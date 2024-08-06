Elly De La Cruz Fills Up the History Books in Cincinnati Reds Win on Monday
The Cincinnati Reds dismantled the Miami Marlins on Monday night, 10-3, at loanDepot park in Miami.
With the win, the Reds are now 54-58 on the season. The loss drops the Marlins to 42-71. Unfortunately, the Reds are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball. With a young core of exciting infielders, the Reds went out and added to their bullpen and rotation this offseason, plus they signed Jeimer Candelario.
But the season has gone off the rails due to an all-season injury to Matt McLain, a PED suspension for Noelvi Marte and what was a slow start to the year for Candelario.
What hasn't been disappointing is the play of superstar infielder Elly De La Cruz, who was named to his first All-Star team this summer. In the win on Monday, he went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, three RBI, two doubles, and two homers.
That stat line helped him fill up the history books in multiple ways. First, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 22 years & 207 days old, Elly De La Cruz is the 6th-youngest player with 2+ 2B & 2+ HR in a game since at least 1901, older than only:
7/1/03 Miguel Cabrera: 20y, 74d
6/19/29 Mel Ott: 20y, 109d
6/24/36 Joe DiMaggio: 21y, 212d
9/7/89 Gregg Jefferies: 22y, 37d
5/26/28 Freddie Lindstrom: 22y, 187d
And this one, also from Langs:
Elly De La Cruz with the 20th 4-XBH game by a Reds player since at least 1901
at 22 years & 207 days old, he’s the youngest Reds player to do it in that span
De La Cruz is now hitting .261 this season with 20 homers, 48 RBI and 57 stolen bases. He has posted an .843 OPS.
The Reds will play the Marlins again on Tuesday.
