Former Miami Marlins Ace Dominates in Historic Fashion For Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 11-6 on Saturday to run their record to 2-0 on the young season.
It's a great start for the Phillies, who won the National League East a season ago before being beaten in the National League Division Series.
It was also a great start for Jesus Luzardo, who dominated in his team debut. The hard-throwing lefty was acquired from the Miami Marlins this past offseason.
In just five innings, Luzardo punched out 11 batters. He surrendered just two earned runs on five hits and two walks.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Luzardo also joined a rare group in team history.
Most strikeouts in first game with Phillies, last 125 seasons:
5/13/97 Garrett Stephenson: 12
Today Jesus Luzardo: 11
4/15/64 Jim Bunning: 11
The 27-year-old just started his seventh year in the big leagues with the Oakland Athletics, Marlins and Phillies. He's gone 27-34 but features some of the best stuff in baseball and the Phillies are hoping to help him find the consistency to match his stuff.
They'll also hope they can keep him healthy, as he made just 12 appearances last year, going 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA.
He was one of several pitching injuries for the Marlins last season, as the team didn't have Sandy Alcantara or Eury Perez at all, and they missed Braxton Garrett for a good portion of the year as well.
The Marlins received shortstop Starlyn Caba and outfielder Emaarion Boyd in the deal. Caba is the No. 2 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. Caba is still just 19 years old.
