Bryce Harper Cursed Out Rob Manfred in Recent Phillies Locker Room Run-In
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper reportedly engaged in a heated exchange with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a recent visit between the commissioner and the ball club, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The meeting between Manfred and the Phillies was part of the commissioner's visit list with all 30 clubs as he tries to improve relations between players and the league at-large.
Things grew contentious during the clubhouse meeting when Manfred began discussing the economics of MLB. The two-time MVP in Harper told Manfred to "get the f--- out of our clubhouse" if Manfred wanted to talk about the implementation of a salary cap as part of the next collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA is set to expire in January of 2026, with multiple owners voicing support for the implementation of a salary cap. Major League Baseball is the only American professional sport without a salary cap. The MLB Players Association has long opposed a salary cap, arguing that a cap would increase franchise values more than lessen the disparity between high-spending and low-spending teams.
Harper was reportedly quiet during much of the meeting with Manfred and the team, which lasted more than an hour. However, Harper stood up in the middle of the locker room during the economics discussion and said, "If you want to speak about [the salary cap], you can get the f--- out of our clubhouse."
Harper and Manfred eventually shook hands before Manfred left, but Harper would not take the commissioner's calls the following day.
Manfred has not committed to pursuing a salary cap, but pressure from multiple owners around the potential for one in the new CBA is intensifying.
On the flip side, players from opposing clubs have reportedly voiced frustration to Manfred in other clubhouse meetings about some teams' lack of payroll spend.
Expect this to be a hot-button topic in negotiations as they intensify leading up the Dec. 1, 2026 CBA expiration date.