Houston Astros Pitchers Continue to Limit Hits, Extend Historic Start to Season

Opposing teams have hit just .182 against the Houston Astros so far in 2025, which is the best mark by any MLB pitching staff through 13 games since the 1981 Oakland Athletics.

Sam Connon

Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco (56) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Daikin Park.
For as explosive as their offense was on Friday, the Houston Astros' pitching staff made history as well.

Right-hander Ronel Blanco gave up four hits in his 5.0-inning start, limiting the Los Angeles Angels to two earned runs. Logan VanWey was perfect in 2.0 innings of relief, while Tayler Scott and Luis Contreras helped Houston close out the 14-3 victory without any drama.

The Angels going 7-for-33 at the plate was actually better than most teams have fared against the Astros this season. On the whole, opponents have hit .182 versus Houston's pitching staff in 2025.

According to OptaSTATS, the Astros' batting average against is the lowest through the first 13 games of a season by any MLB team since the Oakland Athletics' .176 mark in 1981. That A's team went on to win the AL West.

The Astros also lead MLB with 140 strikeouts, all while ranking first in the American League with a 1.062 WHIP and just 10 home runs allowed. The pitching staff's 3.72 ERA ranks No. 13 in MLB, though, leading to their lackluster 6-7 start to the campaign.

Houston and Los Angeles resume their series Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

