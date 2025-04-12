Houston Astros Pitchers Continue to Limit Hits, Extend Historic Start to Season
For as explosive as their offense was on Friday, the Houston Astros' pitching staff made history as well.
Right-hander Ronel Blanco gave up four hits in his 5.0-inning start, limiting the Los Angeles Angels to two earned runs. Logan VanWey was perfect in 2.0 innings of relief, while Tayler Scott and Luis Contreras helped Houston close out the 14-3 victory without any drama.
The Angels going 7-for-33 at the plate was actually better than most teams have fared against the Astros this season. On the whole, opponents have hit .182 versus Houston's pitching staff in 2025.
According to OptaSTATS, the Astros' batting average against is the lowest through the first 13 games of a season by any MLB team since the Oakland Athletics' .176 mark in 1981. That A's team went on to win the AL West.
The Astros also lead MLB with 140 strikeouts, all while ranking first in the American League with a 1.062 WHIP and just 10 home runs allowed. The pitching staff's 3.72 ERA ranks No. 13 in MLB, though, leading to their lackluster 6-7 start to the campaign.
Houston and Los Angeles resume their series Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- QUINTANA BEATS 30TH TEAM: Thanks to his scoreless 7-inning gem against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Brewers pitcher José Quintana joins Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and others with wins over every team in MLB. CLICK HERE
- NORBY NEARING RETURN: Connor Norby was expected to have a breakout season with the Marlins in 2025 before he got sent to the injured list with an oblique strain at the tail end of spring training. CLICK HERE
- TEAM USA ANNOUNCES COACHES: From Matt Holliday and Brian McCann to Andy Pettitte and Michael Young, there are plenty of recognizable faces who will be in the dugout with Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.