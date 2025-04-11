Fastball

Miami Marlins Third Baseman Connor Norby Set to Begin Rehab Assignment

Connor Norby was expected to have a breakout season with the Miami Marlins in 2025 before he got sent to the injured list with an oblique strain at the tail end of spring training.

Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby talks with first baseman Jonah Bride and third base coach Blake Lalli during a New York Mets pithing change in the fourth inning at Clover Park.
Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby talks with first baseman Jonah Bride and third base coach Blake Lalli during a New York Mets pithing change in the fourth inning at Clover Park. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby will start a rehab assignment on Saturday, manager Clayton McCullough told reporters Friday afternoon.

Norby has been out since March 22, when he left a spring training game against the Houston Astros with left side tightness. He was ultimately placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain prior to Opening Day.

The 24-year-old infielder has been eligible to return to the big league roster since last Sunday.

With Norby sidelined, Graham Pauley has been serving as the Marlins' everyday third baseman. He has hit .176 with a .516 OPS and -0.2 WAR through his first 10 games of the regular season.

Norby hit .247 with a .760 OPS in a Marlins uniform last year, notching seven home runs, eight doubles, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases and a 0.2 WAR in 36 games. He did all that after coming over from the Baltimore Orioles in a deadline deal that featured Miami trading away starting pitcher Trevor Rogers.

It remains to be seen how long the former top prospect will be on his rehab assignment.

The Marlins had two other players – outfielder Jesús Sánchez and reliever Declain Cronin – begin rehab assignments of their own on Thursday.

