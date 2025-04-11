Miami Marlins Third Baseman Connor Norby Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby will start a rehab assignment on Saturday, manager Clayton McCullough told reporters Friday afternoon.
Norby has been out since March 22, when he left a spring training game against the Houston Astros with left side tightness. He was ultimately placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain prior to Opening Day.
The 24-year-old infielder has been eligible to return to the big league roster since last Sunday.
With Norby sidelined, Graham Pauley has been serving as the Marlins' everyday third baseman. He has hit .176 with a .516 OPS and -0.2 WAR through his first 10 games of the regular season.
Norby hit .247 with a .760 OPS in a Marlins uniform last year, notching seven home runs, eight doubles, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases and a 0.2 WAR in 36 games. He did all that after coming over from the Baltimore Orioles in a deadline deal that featured Miami trading away starting pitcher Trevor Rogers.
It remains to be seen how long the former top prospect will be on his rehab assignment.
The Marlins had two other players – outfielder Jesús Sánchez and reliever Declain Cronin – begin rehab assignments of their own on Thursday.
Related MLB Stories
- CASTELLANOS SETS UNWANTED RECORD: Nick Castellanos went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts in the Phillies' loss to the Braves on Thursday, going down swinging on the same pitch every time. CLICK HERE
- TEAM USA ANNOUNCES COACHES: From Matt Holliday and Brian McCann to Andy Pettitte and Michael Young, there are plenty of recognizable faces who will be in the dugout with Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE
- GREENE JOINS EXCLUSIVE LIST: Hunter Greene has recorded 83 strikeouts and 19 walks while allowing nine runs over his past 12 starts for the Reds, matching a feat only achieved seven times before him. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.