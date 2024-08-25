Houston Astros' Jose Altuve Moves Up All-Time Leaderboards With Leadoff Home Run
While the Houston Astros were unable to seal the deal against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, the face of their franchise still made history by giving them an early lead.
Second baseman Jose Altuve took ball one to open the game, then pulled a 408-foot solo home run to left on the second pitch of the afternoon. It was the first of two homers Houston belted on Saturday, as Jeremy Peña took Albert Suárez deep again in the sixth.
Jackson Holiday eventually came through for the Orioles, though, sending a three-RBI double into the right-center gap in the bottom of that same frame. That put Baltimore on top 3-2, which turned out to be the final score.
Altuve finished the day 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run. He is now batting .299 with 18 home runs, 56 RBI, 18 stolen bases, an .800 OPS and a 3.0 WAR on the season.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Saturday also marked the 38th time Altuve led off a game with a home run. That ranks fifth in American League history, from 1901 to present.
Altuve was previously tied for fifth with Ichiro Suzuki, who finished his career with 37 game-opening home runs. Paul Molitor ranks seventh with 33.
Now that he has surged past Ichiro, Brady Anderson and Ian Kinsler are next up on the list above Altuve. Rickey Henderson owns the all-time record with 69, while Altuve's former teammate, George Springer, ranks second with 60.
Altuve owns a .307 batting average and .832 OPS since breaking into the big leagues in 2011. He has racked up 2,201 hits, 227 home runs, 803 RBI, 311 stolen bases and a 52.4 WAR in his MLB career.
Just last week, Altuve became the third player in Astros history to post 10 separate seasons with 150-plus hits. Before Altuve, the only players on the list were Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell.
Altuve – a nine-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger, three-time batting champion and two-time World Series winner – certainly seems bound to join them in Cooperstown when he eventually calls it quits, considering how often he has made history and broken records. The 34-year-old infielder is under contract through the end of the 2029 season thanks to an extension he inked with Houston last offseason.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.