Jarren Duran Does Something No Other Red Sox Player Has Done in Last 100 Years of History
With a triple on Saturday, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran made some incredible team history of the last 100 years.
Per JP Long, aka @SoxNotes on social media:
Jarren Duran is the only Red Sox player in the last 100 years to record 10+ triples and 10+ stolen bases in back-to-back seasons.
Duran, 28, is not having as good a year as last year, when he made the All-Star Game and was named All-Star Game MVP, but he's still plenty impactful on the bases. At the time of this posting, he's got 15 stolen bases, in addition to his 10 triples.
There has been talk of the Red Sox potentially trading Duran in order to open up full playing time for youngster Roman Anthony, but right now, he tooks valuable to trade as the Red Sox look to stay in the playoffs.
They opened play on Saturday at 44-45 and 2.5 games back in the American League wild card race. Furthermore, they went 3-3 with the Seattle Mariners this season, meaning that they have a chance to get the tiebreaker over them with head-to-head no longer in play.
Boston will finish up its road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Nationals before returning home to finish out the first half of the season. They'll take on the Colorado Rockies before hosting the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay entered play on Saturday at four games ahead of the Sox, so there's a real chance to make up additional ground in the playoff race.
