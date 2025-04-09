Los Angeles Angels Off To Historic Start Through 10 Games
The Los Angeles Angels have been one of MLB's biggest surprises to begin the 2025 season.
With a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, the Angels won their third straight game and improved to 7-3. That matches the the best start through 10 games in franchise history, per MLB Stats.
There's still a long way to go, but the Angels have outperformed preseason expectations so far. Going into the season, their over/under win total was set at 72.5 by the FanDuel Sportsbook. That was the third fewest among all American League teams behind the Athletics and White Sox. Only three National League teams – the Rockies, Marlins and Nationals – had lower over/under win totals.
But 10 games into the season, the Angels are in first place in the AL West division, and they're tied with the Blue Jays and Tigers for the second most wins in the AL. The Rangers have the most wins in the AL at 8-4, but their win percentage is lower than the Angels.
Catcher Logan O'Hoppe has powered the Angels' lineup with a team-high five home runs and nine RBI. Outfielders Kyren Paris and Mike Trout are next with three home runs apiece. After playing just 21 games last season, Paris could be on his way to a breakout year. He leads the Angels with a .429 batting average, 1.490 OPS and four stolen bases in 21 at-bats.
Free agent signing Kyle Hendricks is off to a solid start after spending the previous 11 seasons with the Cubs. He threw five scoreless innings with two hits in Tuesday's win, and allowed two earned runs across six innings in his first start. The Angels also signed closer Kenley Jansen in the offseason, and he has three saves and zero earned runs in five innings.
The Angels look to win their fourth straight game Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Florida. Yusei Kikuchi takes the mound for the Angels against Rays' starter Ryan Pepiot.
