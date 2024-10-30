Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Goes Yard Again, Shatters Records in Game 4 of World Series
Freddie Freeman simply cannot be stopped.
The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman got Game 4 of the World Series started with a bang, pulling a home run to right in the top of the first inning. That put the New York Yankees down 2-0 early, all while the Dodgers got one step closer to a title.
It was the latest in a long line of long balls for Freeman, who now stands alone atop the MLB history books.
Freeman hit a clutch grand slam to walk off Game 1, then went back-to-back with Teoscar Hernándezin Game 2. And like he would eventually do in Game 4, Freeman blasted a two-run homer in the first inning of Game 3.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Lang, Freeman became the first player ever to hit a home run in each of the first four games of a single World Series. He has now hit a homer in six consecutive World Series games, dating back to his 2021 postseason with the Atlanta Braves, which is also an MLB record.
Freeman is now batting .385 with a 1.462 OPS in this World Series. He has nine RBI, while the Yankees have scored seven runs as an entire team.
Heading into the Fall Classic, Freeman was batting .219 with a .461 OPS in the postseason, failing to record a single extra-base hit. He was playing through a major ankle injury, one that would have knocked him out for nearly a month if that month wasn't been October.
Freeman's perseverance has paid off, and he may wind up with a second championship ring because of it. In case the eight-time All-Star didn't have a solid enough Hall of Fame resume already, a World Series MVP might be the thing that gets him over the line.
