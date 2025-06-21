Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Moves Closer to Historic Milestone
The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Washington Nationals on Friday night as Clayton Kershaw moved closer to another milestone in his career.
With four strikeouts over five innings, Kershaw is now just eight K's away from the historic 3,000 strikeout club.
There are only 19 members of the club, with C.C. Sabathia, Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton serving as the only lefties. All three are Hall of Famers, and Kershaw will one day join them in Cooperstown.
One of the best pitchers of the Modern Era, Kershaw has gone 215-94 in his career with a sterling 2.51 ERA. He's a five-time ERA champion, a three-time Cy Young winner, a 10-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner. He also helped the Dodgers win the 2020 and 2024 World Series titles, though he was injured for last season's championship run.
He's only made seven starts this year since coming off the injured list, going 3-0 with a 3.31 ERA. He's struck out 24 batters in 32.2 innings. Now 37-years old, he's scheduled to be a free agent after the season, so this could be his final season.
After the win, the Dodgers are 47-30 and in first place in the National League West. The Nationals are 31-45 and in fourth place in the National League East.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Dustin May will pitch for Los Angeles while Jake Irvin goes for Washington.
May is 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.