Los Angeles Dodgers' Offseason Signing Makes Historic Impact in Rout of New York Yankees

Hyeseong Kim, who was signed this past offseason out of Korea, helped the Dodgers to an 18-2 romp in the World Series rematch.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Hyeseong Kim (6) hits a home run in the second inning against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on May 31.
Hyeseong Kim, signed this past offseason out of Korea, made a historic impact on Saturday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the New York Yankees in a World Series rematch at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers won 18-2 to move to 36-22 on the season. New York is now 35-22 and they continue to lead the American League East.

Kim went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Since being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, he's hitting .422. His impact was also felt on the defensive side of the ball.

Per @OptaSTATS on social media:

On Saturday the @Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim became the only MLB player in the modern era to have:

4+ hits
a home run
an unassisted double play
an outfield assist

...all in one game.

Kim, 26, was known as a solid defender and a plus runner when he came over from the KBO, but his offense was a question mark. As a result, the Dodgers started him in Triple-A, and he appears to have rewarded their patience.

He has two home runs and seven RBIs in just 45 at-bats. He has four stolen bases as well.

The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday night with a nationally televised game on ESPN. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Ryan Yarbrough (NYY) pitches against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yarbrough, a former Dodgers' lefty, has gone 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA this season. Yamamoto is looking like an All-Star and enters play at 6-3 with a 1.97.

Brady Farkas
