Los Angeles Dodgers' Offseason Signing Makes Historic Impact in Rout of New York Yankees
Hyeseong Kim, signed this past offseason out of Korea, made a historic impact on Saturday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the New York Yankees in a World Series rematch at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers won 18-2 to move to 36-22 on the season. New York is now 35-22 and they continue to lead the American League East.
Kim went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Since being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, he's hitting .422. His impact was also felt on the defensive side of the ball.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
On Saturday the @Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim became the only MLB player in the modern era to have:
4+ hits
a home run
an unassisted double play
an outfield assist
...all in one game.
Kim, 26, was known as a solid defender and a plus runner when he came over from the KBO, but his offense was a question mark. As a result, the Dodgers started him in Triple-A, and he appears to have rewarded their patience.
He has two home runs and seven RBIs in just 45 at-bats. He has four stolen bases as well.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday night with a nationally televised game on ESPN. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Ryan Yarbrough (NYY) pitches against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Yarbrough, a former Dodgers' lefty, has gone 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA this season. Yamamoto is looking like an All-Star and enters play at 6-3 with a 1.97.
Related MLB Stories
TORK' TIME: Spencer Torkelson, the former No. 1 pick in the draft, is in historic company of the last 25 years for the Tigers. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC COMPANY: Gunnar Henderson has joined multiple Hall of Famers in Baltimore Orioles team history with a hot start to his career. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC GEM: Framber Valdez threw an 83-pitch complete game on Saturday. Just how rare is that? CLICK HERE: