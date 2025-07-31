Milwaukee Brewers Have Baseball's Best Winning Percentage, But it Comes with Historic Caveat
Despite losing 10-3 on Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers will enter the month of August in first place in the National League Central, leading the Chicago Cubs by one game.
They are also guaranteed to enter August with the best winning percentage in baseball, however it comes with a historic caveat.
Per @OptaStats on social media:
The Brewers will enter August with an MLB-leading winning percentage of .593 (64-44).
That is the lowest winning percentage by the MLB leader entering August in a season in the modern era.
Despite that, it's been an amazing first four months of 2025 for Milwaukee, and it's been a huge testament to their resilience. The Brewers have seen several starting pitchers miss time with injury including Brandon Woodruff, Tobias Myers, DL Hall, Nestor Cortes, Aaron Ashby and Robert Gasser. This all comes after the team let Willy Adames leave in free agency, and after they traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in the offseason.
Manager Pat Murphy has built a true culture in Milwaukee and he could be headed for a second consecutive Manager of the Year award.
The Brewers are off on Thursday but they'll be back in action on Friday night in the nation's capital.
Left-hander Jose Quintana will pitch for the Brewers while lefty Mitchell Parker goes for Washington.
Quintana, a former All-Star who was signed late in the offseason, is 7-4 with a 3.50 ERA. Parker has gone 7-10 with a 4.91 ERA on the other side. Washington is in last place in the National League East.
