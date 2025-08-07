Milwaukee Brewers Slugger Continues to Make Historic Impact on Lineup
The Milwaukee Brewers stayed red hot on Wednesday, beating the Atlanta Braves 5-4 at Truist Park. With the win, Milwaukee is 70-44 and has won 45 of its last 61 games. The Braves are a disappointing 47-66.
Jose Quintana earned his ninth win of the season in the effort, tossing six innings of three-run ball. He walked none and struck out seven. Spencer Strider gave up 11 hits in the loss, dropping to a surprising 5-9.
Slugger Andrew Vaughn went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, also hitting his 12th home run of the season. An unbelievable addition to the lineup since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox, he's joined a very rare class in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most RBI in a player's first 22 games with a franchise, since RBI official (1920):
1925 Mandy Brooks CHC: 31
1922 Reb Russell PIT: 30
2007 Mark Teixeira ATL: 29
1997 Moises Alou FLA: 29
2025 Andrew Vaughn MIL: 28
2019 Yordan Alvarez HOU: 28
1952-53 Jim Greengrass CIN: 28
h/t @EliasSports
The former No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft (2019), Vaughn is a lifetime .252 hitter with 84 home runs. He's spent five years in the big leagues with the White Sox and Brewers.
The Brewers will be off on Thursday afternoon before beginning a new series on Friday night against the New York Mets. First pitch from Milwaukee is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Kodai Senga (NYM) pitches against Brandon Woodruff (MIL).
Woodruff is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA.
