Milwaukee Brewers Slugger Continues to Make Historic Impact on Lineup

most RBI in a player's first 22 games with a franchise, since RBI official (1920):



1925 Mandy Brooks CHC: 31

1922 Reb Russell PIT: 30

2007 Mark Teixeira ATL: 29

1997 Moises Alou FLA: 29

2025 Andrew Vaughn MIL: 28

2019 Yordan Alvarez HOU: 28

1952-53 Jim Greengrass CIN: 28



