Milwaukee Brewers Star Continues Historic Rookie Season with Monday Grand Slam
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 on Labor Day Monday in Milwaukee. With the win, they are now 81-57 and they remain in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in the looming National League playoffs. They will battle it out with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers for that distinction.
The big blast in the Monday win was a sixth-inning grand slam by Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio. The 20-year-old, who came into the year as the No. 2 prospect in the sport, has done his part this season, hitting .278 with 18 home runs, 67 RBI and 20 stolen bases.
He figures to finish in the top four of the National League Rookie of the Year voting with Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates), Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs) and Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres).
That grand slam also helped put him in an incredible class in baseball history, per @StatsCentre:
Uncorking a grand slam in today's @Brewers defeat of the Cardinals, 20-year old rookie sensation Jackson Chourio put together his 3rd game of at least 4 RBI in 2024. It ties him behind only 3 single season totals on this list of players younger than 21 in National League history
With the three such games, Chourio trails only Hall of Famer Mel Ott, Paul Cavarretta and Juan Soto, who each have four. With more than 20 games to go, Chourio will have a chance to tie or break that record by season's end.
The Brewers will take on the Cardinals again on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.