Minnesota Twins Fans "Speaking Loudly" with Historically Low Attendance on Friday
The Minnesota Twins lost 7-6 against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Target Field. With the loss, Minnesota is now 4-10 on the season. Detroit is 8-5. They lead the American League Central.
The game made some undesirable team history, according to Minneapolis media personality Phil Mackey of SKOR North:
If we take away the pandemic seasons, last night was the 13th lowest attended Twins game (12,900) in Target Field history.
It was the 3rd lowest attended weekend game in Target Field history.
Fans speaking loudly.
We aren't exactly sure if "fans are speaking loudly," but it's a fair point for someone in the market to make. The Twins made the playoffs in 2023 but collapsed in 2024 and missed the postseason. This offseason, the Twins did essentially nothing to improve the roster. They've worked to cut payroll over the last few offseasons, trading Jorge Polanco away before last season and letting Carlos Santana and Max Kepler go this year. They also didn't work to re-sign Sonny Gray before 2024.
It should be noted that the Pohlad Family is working to sell the team, which could have contributed to the lack of spending, at least this winter.
The gametime temperature on Friday was 54 degrees, so it's unlikely that weather played a factor in the low attendance.
The Twins and Tigers will be back at it again on Saturday with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET. Top prospect Jackson Jobe will pitch for the Tigers while veteran Chris Paddack gets the ball for Minnesota.
Jobe is 0-0 with a 5.00 ERA while Paddack is 0-1 with a 14.73.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon.
