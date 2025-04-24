Minnesota Twins Rookie Does Something Rarely Seen in Last 125 Years of Baseball History
The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Wednesday night, improving to a still-disappointing 9-15 on the season.
The loss dropped Chicago to 5-19, the worst record in the American League.
In the win, Twins' rookie Luke Keaschall continued to make a strong first impression, going 1-for-3 at the plate with a double, a walk and a stolen base.
The stolen base was already his fifth since being called up, putting in some extremely rare history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Luke Keaschall’s five SB are tied for the most in a player’s first five career games in at least the last 125 seasons, with:
1996 Luis Castillo
1991 Ced Landrum
1987 Donell Nixon
1985 Vince Coleman
Keaschall, 22, is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. A second-round draft pick in 2023, he played his college ball at the University of San Francisco and Arizona State.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The right-handed-hitting Keaschall has quickly developed a reputation as one of the better pure hitters in the Minors. He routinely barrels up the baseball and has an advanced approach at the plate, continuing a trend he had in college by limiting strikeouts (17.2 percent K rate in 2024) and drawing nearly as many walks (13.4 pct). He recognizes spin well and has long been a solid two-strike hitter. He’s hit over power, but because of his approach and his knack for contact, seeing him get to average pop eventually isn’t out of the question.
The Twins and White Sox will play again on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET. Chris Paddack (MIN) will pitch against Shane Smith (CWS).
