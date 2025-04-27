New York Mets Continue Historic Pitching Performances with Saturday Shutout of Nationals
The New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in Washington D.C., moving to 19-8 on the season.
The Mets, who made the National League Championship Series last season, are in first place in the National League East. With the loss, the Nats are 12-15 and in last.
The Mets got two runs in the second inning on the first homer of the year from Francisco Alvarez, who is fresh off the injured list, but the real story was the team's pitching, again.
Starter Clay Holmes went 5.0 scoreless innings, scattering four hits and striking out two. Five relievers helped keep the Nationals at bay, with Edwin Diaz striking out the side to earn his seventh save.
The Mets pitching staff has now joined some special history, according to @CodifyBaseball:
2.36 ERA or lower, first 27 games
(MLB teams of the last 44 seasons):
1989 Dodgers
2012 Nationals
2016 Cubs
2016 Nationals
2022 Dodgers
2025 Mets
What's even more impressive is that the Mets are doing this without Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, two pitchers that they signed this offseason. Both are injured and continue to work their way back. Both pitchers should help buoy the staff once they get there.
The Mets and Nationals will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tylor Megill will pitch for New York while lefty Mitchell Parker goes for Washington.
Megill is 3-2 with a 1.09 ERA on the season. Parker is 3-1 with a 1.39 ERA.
The two teams will finish the series on Monday afternoon.
Related MLB Stories
SENSATIONAL SALVY: Salvador Perez recently accomplished something not seen since Willie Mays for the Royals in a doubleheader sweep of the Rockies this week. CLICK HERE:
OVERSEAS ACTION: Yasiel Puig, the former big-league All-Star, didn't take kindly to having a fastball thrown near his head while playing in the KBO. CLICK HERE:
BUDDY SYSTEM: Steven Kwan of the Guardians wore a pink wristband to let teammate David Fry know that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl. Here's the moment. CLICK HERE: