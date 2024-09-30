New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, Juan Soto Combine for Never-Before-Seen Feat in 2024
For all the attention that Aaron Judge has garnered as the AL MVP favorite this season, the New York Yankees' captain has had quite the running mate throughout his historic campaign.
Juan Soto, who the Yankees acquired in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres last December, didn't disappoint in his first season in pinstripes. Across 157 games, Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs, 129 walks, a .988 OPS and a 7.9 WAR.
Combined with Judge's .322 batting average, 58 home runs, 144 RBI, 122 runs, 133 walks, 1.159 OPS and 10.8 WAR, the Yankees boasted one of the most dominant one-two punches baseball has ever seen. Both players ranked top-five in the American League in home runs, runs, walks, RBI, OPS and WAR.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Judge and Soto are the first pair of teammates in MLB history to each score at least 120 runs and draw 120 walks in the same season.
Soto is slated to hit free agency this winter, and it remains to be seen if the Yankees will pay up to keep him in town long-term. New York's projected 2025 payroll is already projected to reach $260 million – $136 million of which is committed to Judge, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and Carlos Rodon alone – so their financial flexibility is certainly a massive question mark moving forward.
For the time being, though, Judge and Soto will try to bring the Yankees their first World Series championship since 2009. New York will play either the Baltimore Orioles or Kansas City Royals in the ALDS starting Saturday.
Judge hit .333 with a 1.451 OPS against the Orioles this year, while Soto hit .300 with a .937 OPS, but the Yankees lost the season series 8-5. New York went 5-2 against Kansas City, despite Judge batting .250 with a .708 OPS and Soto batting .273 with an .893 OPS.
