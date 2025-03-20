Now a Free Agent and Converting to Pitcher, Joey Gallo is Part of Wild Baseball History
Former All-Star Joey Gallo shocked the baseball world by announcing he was going to ditch his bat and convert to pitcher last week. After being released from the Chicago White Sox spring training roster, Gallo posted a farewell video to the outfield on social media.
He's one of several position players over the last few years to try to resurface as a pitcher, including former outfielder Anthony Gose, who has appeared as a pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians multiple times since 2021.
However, before Gallo can fully switch over, we have to look at some history he's already made in his career, thanks to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
Joey Gallo is the only player in baseball history to produce a season with 200+ K, 100+ BB and a Gold Glove award.
Gallo is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glover who has two separate seasons of 40-homers or more under his belt. One of the best pure sluggers of the last decade, he has 208 home runs over 10 years with the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins. However, his low batting average and high strikeout rates have limited him over the last few years. He's a career .194 hitter who led baseball in strikeouts back in 2021, which is clearly part of the reason he's switching over.
Gallo is 31 years old, so there is still time to make this happen if he has the talent to do so.
He is currently a free agent.
Related MLB Stories
NEW ERA AT MLB NETWORK: MLB Network, on the air since 2009, is starting a new chapter with a special two-hour pregame show every night. CLICK HERE:
QUARTERBACK CHAOS: Rodney Peete, the former NFL quarterback, stole a possible out from Max Muncy during the Toyko Series. CLICK HERE to see the hilarious moment, and Muncy's reaction.
A's MAKE HISTORY: Luis Severino will start Opening Day for the Athletics, continuing a historic trend for the franchise. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.