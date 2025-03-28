Philadelphia Phillies Notch Opening Day Win Despite Historic Flaw at the Plate
The Philadelphia Phillies opened the 2025 season with a 1-0 record, but they had to overcome a glaring offensive flaw in order to do so.
Washington Nationals ace MacKenzie Gore tossed 6.0 scoreless innings in Thursday's Opening Day showdown with the Phillies, limiting them to just one hit. By the time the southpaw got the hook, Philadelphia was down 1-0, having struck out 13 times.
Home runs by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber brought the Phillies' offense to life in the seventh, and a four-run 10th inning helped them close out the win. Along the way, though, Philadelphia struck out 19 times, more than they have in any single game since Aug. 24, 2013.
According to Codify Baseball, the Phillies are the first team in MLB history to strike out 19 times in an Opening Day win.
Every player in Philadelphia's lineup struck out at least once, with six of them striking out multiple times. Two Phillies recorded golden sombreros – catcher J.T. Realmuto and center fielder Brandon Marsh – with four strikeouts apiece.
The Phillies will try to put that performance behind them, all while riding the momentum of a win, in game two against the Nationals on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- GOODMAN GETS THE NOD: Hunter Goodman earned the trust of the Rockies thanks to his stellar showing in spring training, scoring the starting catcher job ahead of Friday's showdown with the Rays. CLICK HERE
- ALCÁNTARA RUMORS SWIRLING: In a poll conducted by ESPN, executives across MLB think the Marlins are going to trade Sandy Alcántara before this summer's trade deadline. CLICK HERE
- PROFAR RACKS UP FOUL BALLS: Jurickson Profar fouled off 15 two-strike pitches against the Padres on Thursday, helping the Braves tire out the opposing staff right out of the gates. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.