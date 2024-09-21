Shohei Ohtani Makes Even More Absurd History on Friday as Los Angeles Dodgers Win
One day after going 6-for-6 and registering the first-ever 50 home run, 50 stolen base season in baseball history, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was at it again as the Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 6-4.
Ohtani, who is going to win the National League MVP Award, went 3-for-4 with a home run (52), two RBI (122) and two runs scored. He also stole a base to give him 52 of those as well.
Every single day that Ohtani plays is just a re-writing of the history books, and there's a bunch more nuggets that came out of Fridays performance.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most single season RBI - Los Angeles @Dodgers player (since the franchise's 1958 move from Brooklyn):
153- Tommy Davis (1962)
126- Matt Kemp (2011)
125- Shawn Green (2001)
124- Mike Piazza (1997)
122- Shohei Ohtani (2024 via his 2 so far tonight vs COL)
121- Adrian Beltre (2004)
And this one, which discusses Ohtani's prowess at his home ballpark.
(Related) Most home runs hit at Dodger Stadium in a single season (1962-present):
27- Ohtani (2024)
27- Cody Bellinger (2019)
24- Joc Pederson (2019)
24- Mookie Betts (2023)
23- Gary Sheffield (2000)
23- Beltre (2004)
23- Max Muncy (2021)
22- Piazza (1997)
22- Andre Ethier (2009)
And this one as well:
(Related note) Most single season games pf at least 1 stolen base & 1 home run - MLB history:
14- Ohtani (2024 via his effort in Friday's @Dodgers win over the Rockies)
13- Rickey Henderson (1986)
12- Bobby Bonds (1973)
12- Ronald Acuna Jr. (2023)
11- Four other occurrences tied
Ohtani is hitting .297 for the season and has a 1.013 OPS. When he wins the MVP, he'll join Frank Robinson as the only players to win the award in both leagues.
The Dodgers and Rockies play again on Saturday night at 9:10 p.m. ET.
