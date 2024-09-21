Shohei Ohtani Makes Even More Absurd History on Friday as Los Angeles Dodgers Win

(Related note) Most single season games pf at least 1 stolen base & 1 home run - MLB history:

14- Ohtani (2024 via his effort in Friday's @Dodgers win over the Rockies)

13- Rickey Henderson (1986)

12- Bobby Bonds (1973)

12- Ronald Acuna Jr. (2023)

11- Four other occurrences tied