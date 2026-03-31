Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Arizona Diamondbacks finally picked up their first win of the 2026 season on Monday night, scoring nine runs in a 9-6 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Now, Arizona will aim to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday, where oddsmakers have it set as a small road favorite.

The D-Backs have righty Brandon Pfaadt on the mound for the first time this season, and the former fifth-round pick is looking to have a bounce-back season after he posted a 5.25 ERA in the 2025 campaign.

Pfaadt appeared in 33 games, though the D-Backs were just 16-17 in those matchups.

The Tigers will counter with All-Star Casey Mize, who started off the 2026 season strong before he posted a 4.61 ERA in August and September. A first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Mize is looking to establish himself as one of the better starters in the American League this season.

Let’s jump into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s interleague contest.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+146)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-177)

Moneyline

Tigers: -105

Diamondbacks: -115

Total

9 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Detroit: Casey Mize (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): Tigers.TV, Diamondbacks.TV

Tigers record: 2-2

Diamondbacks record: 1-3

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Colt Keith to Hit a Home Run (+516)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home picks column – Daily Dinger – why Keith is worth a look against Brandon Pfaadt:

A little long shot bet to close out the night?

Detroit Tigers infielder Colt Keith is off to a fast start in the 2026 season, hitting .444 (4-for-9) with a 1.101 OPS.

He’s yet to leave the yard, but at +516, he’s a steal on Tuesday night.

Keith is taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt, who had an ERA of 5.25 last season, allowing 26 home runs in 33 appearances.

In his young MLB career, Keith has crushed right-handed pitching, putting together a .260/.325/.410 slash line with 25 of his 26 career home runs. He’s hit 13 home runs in each of his last two seasons, and I think this is a great matchup for him considering how well he’s fared at the plate to open 2026.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

Even though Mize struggled in the final two months of the regular season, the Tigers were 18-10 in his 28 appearances in the 2025 season.

That’s a much better record than Arizona had with Pfaadt on the mound, and it’s worth noting that Pfaadt ranked in the ninth percentile in expected ERA and the fourth percentile in expected batting average against.

So, the youngster was hit hard in the 2025 season and his numbers likely could have been much worse.

Detroit is expected to compete for an AL Central title again in the 2026 season, and it has one of the better pitching staffs in the AL. The biggest issue for the Tigers will be on the offense (currently 21st in OPS), but Pfaadt allowed a ton of baserunners last season, posting a 1.33 WHIP.

I’ll trust Detroit as an underdog, as it should have the starting pitching advantage in this matchup.

Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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