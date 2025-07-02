Shohei Ohtani of Los Angeles Dodgers Continues to Chase His Own Record in Baseball History
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit his 30th home of the season on Tuesday night as the Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1.
With the blast, he continues to chase his own record in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs before All-Star break among players to start at least 1 game on mound (1st ASG was 1933):
2021 Shohei Ohtani: 33
2023 Shohei Ohtani: 32
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 30
2022 Shohei Ohtani: 19
2018 Shohei Ohtani: 7
2001 Mike Hampton: 6
The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani is putting together another fantastic season offensively. He's hitting .287 with the 30 homers, 55 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He's a major reason why the Dodgers lead the National League West, and he should have them in contention for their second straight World Series title this October.
Ohtani has also made a slow return to the mound after missing the 2024 campaign because of Tommy John surgery. He's made just three appearances, tossing four total innings. He's given up just one run. Because of his importance to the lineup, he's unable to go on a traditional rehab assignment, meaning that he's been used as an "opener,' to build up his workload.
The Dodgers and White Sox will play again on Wednesday night at 10:10 p.m. ET. Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for LA, and he's just three strikeouts shy of the 3,000 mark for his career. If and when he achieves it, he'll become the 20th member of the exclusive club.
Related MLB Stories
SPRINGER DINGER: George Springer hit his 100th career home run as a member of the Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon against the Yankees. CLICK HERE:
BACK TO THE WBC: Xander Bogaerts, who has already played in three World Baseball Classics, will be back for a fourth, per Netherlands' manager Andruw Jones. CLICK HERE: