These Numbers Show Just How Insane Aaron Judge Has Been For New York Yankees This Season
The New York Yankees lost against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The series loss drops the Yankees to 19-15 overall, though they still lead the American League East. Tampa Bay is 16-18, which is good enough for third place in the division.
Aaron Judge went 1-for-5 with a double in the loss, and his batting average dropped to a still-amazing .423. The best hitter in baseball so far this season, Judge also has 11 homers, 33 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's well on his way to winning his third American League MVP Award.
Just look at these numbers, as posted by Buster Olney of ESPN on social media:
Some of Aaron Judge's numbers, which are the sort of thing you see in Little League dominance:
Batting avg. vs. lefties: .500. 11-for-22, 5 homers
Avg./SLG when he swings at the first pitch: .532/1.043 Slash line with runners in scoring position: .519/.594/.926
In tie games: .515/.600/1.182
Judge is already a six-time All-Star and one of the most accomplished players in the sport, but his legend continues to grow through this amazing start to the season. He is angling to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.
The Yankees will begin a new series on Monday night as the San Diego Padres come to town. Nick Pivetta, who signed with the Padres in the offseason, will pitch against Carlos Rodon.
Pivetta is 5-1 with a 1.78 ERA while Rodon is 4-3 with a 3.43.
First pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET.
