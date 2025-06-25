Toronto Blue Jays Beat Guardians as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Another Name in History
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Guardians 10-6 on Tuesday night, moving to 42-36 on the season. Toronto put up six runs in the seventh and eighth innings en route to the win, besting a very solid Guardians bullpen in the process.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, moving up an impressive list in team history as well, according to StatsCentre:
Most career multi-hit games in @BlueJays history:
441- Tony Fernandez
434- Vernon Wells
379- Carlos Delgado
363- George Bell
343- Lloyd Moseby
313- Shannon Stewart
296- Damaso Garcia
275- Joe Carter
270- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via his 2 singles tonight vs CLE)
269- Willie Upshaw
The 26-year-old, who signed a $500 million extension earlier this season, is hitting .281 for the year with 10 homers, 39 RBIs and a .383 on-base percentage. Lifetime, he's a .287 hitter with 170 homers. He's a four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger.
At 42-36, the Blue Jays are currently in third place in the American League East, but they are just 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees for first. They are trying to make the playoffs again this year after missing them in 2024. They had made them in both 2022 and 2023.
The Blue Jays will play the Guardians again on Wednesday night with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer will make his return to the rotation after being injured most of the season. He's made just one start since signing with the Jays in the offseason.
Gavin Williams will pitch for Cleveland. He's 5-3 with a 3.58 ERA. The Guardians are 39-38.
