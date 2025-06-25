Toronto Blue Jays Beat Guardians as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Another Name in History

Most career multi-hit games in @BlueJays history:

441- Tony Fernandez

434- Vernon Wells

379- Carlos Delgado

363- George Bell

343- Lloyd Moseby

313- Shannon Stewart

296- Damaso Garcia

275- Joe Carter

270- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via his 2 singles tonight vs CLE)

269- Willie Upshaw pic.twitter.com/TGQltGoUK5