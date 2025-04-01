Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Uncorks Another Home Run to Continue Historic Run

Andres Gimenez, known more for his glove than his bat, cracked his third home run of the young season on Monday night as the Jays beat the Washington Nationals.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Rogers Centre on March 31.
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Rogers Centre on March 31. / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays toppled the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Monday night at Rogers Centre, moving to 3-2 on the young season.

In the win, Andres Gimenez continued the hot start to his Blue Jays tenure, going 2-for-2 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored. Through five games, he's hitting .333. He also made some team history with his latest blast, per the team on social media:

Andrés Giménez is the first player in franchise HISTORY to hit 3 homers in his first 5 games with the team!

Gimenez, 26, was acquired in an offseason trade with the Cleveland Guardians. Known more for his glove than his bat, he's a three-time Gold Glove winner and a Platinum Glove winner. Lifetime, he's a .261 hitter with 51 homers, 17 of which were hit in 2022.

The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished in last place in the American League East, but if Gimenez can provide pop like this, the lineup certainly has a much higher ceiling.

The two teams will do battle again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Right-hander Trevor Williams will toe the rubber for the Nats while veteran Jose Berrios gets the ball for Toronto. He was knocked around by the Orioles on Opening Day but he did have a stellar 2024 in which he went 16-11 with a 3.60 ERA.

This is the first start for Williams, who was 6-1 a season ago.

