WATCH: Jose Caballero Makes History With First Career Grand Slam For Tampa Bay Rays
TAMPA, Fla. — Sometimes, all you need is an opportunity.
Jose Caballero got his chance Wednesday night for the Tampa Bay Rays. With their outfield decimated by injuries, the 28-year-old utility player from Panama got a rare start in right field. He made an instant impact, hitting a grand slam in the first inning and helping the Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4.
It was the first grand slam of his three-year career, and just his 14th home run ever in 690 at-bats. And it couldn't come at a better time, because it helped Tampa Bay snap a five-game losing streak, the longest in baseball at the time in the non-Chicago White Sox category. (Struggling Chicago has lost seven straight.)
Caballero, starting in right field after every-day center fielder Jonny DeLuca went on the injured list Tuesday with a shoulder injury, was penciled in at No. 6 in Kevin Cash's batting order against Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi. Cash went with nine right-handed hitters to combat Kikuchi's side-winding left-handed delivery, and it worked.
Yandy Diaz singled to open the game, and Curtis Mead followed with a single of his own. Catcher Danny Jansen walked to load the bases, and Caballero slapped a ball over the short right-field fence at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. It gave the Rays, who have been scuffing offensively during that long losing streak, a quick 4-0 lead.
Caballero's grand slam traveled only 327 feet, and wouldn't have been a homer in any of the other 29 major-league ballparks. A lot was made of the short wall in right field at Steinbrenner Field, but Tuesday was the first night where the wind was also blowing out to right during the Rays' first seven home games at their temporary home.
“The first couple games we played here, we didn't see that,” Caballero said of the wind to right. “I got a pretty good swing on it, and I'm just happy the ball went out. But now, we see what we expected it to be. It's good to be back on track on winning.
“It's just the good feeling that we have here in the clubhouse. The team is happy to win, and the team wants to win. I'm just happy to get the win, to be honest, and contribute to the team.”
Diaz also hit a home run to right in the seventh inning, which proved to be the game-winner. His shot also traveled just 327 feet, making the Rays just the second team ever in the StatCast era — since 2015 — to hit two home runs in a game shorter than 330 feet. Baltimore did it at Fenway Park in Boston in 2016. Caballero's hit was the shortest grand slam ever in the StatCast era.
The Angels took advantage of the elements, too. They hit four solo home runs — all to right field. All nine runs in the game were scored on homers.
The Rays (5-6) love Caballero's versatility, and he can play all over the field. But he hasn't played much early, getting just 15 at bats before Wednesday. But with DeLuca down — and outfielder Josh Lowe, too, who got an oblique injury on Opening Day — Caballero was pressed into duty Wednesday night.
He made the most of it. And he also played third base late in the game in a defensive move.
The Rays, who won series over Colorado and Pittsburgh at home to open the season before getting swept at Texas, will look to win this series on Thursday afternoon. The two teams meet at 1:10 p.m. ET, with Tampa Bay's Zack Littell (0-2, 4.15 ERA) taking on Jose Soriano (1-1, 3.60 ERA).
