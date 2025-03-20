Baltimore Orioles Manager Issues Disappointing Injury Update on Star Shortstop
One day after some positive news, the Baltimore Orioles gave a questionable update on star shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who has been battling a right intercostal strain.
Per Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun on social media:
Brandon Hyde said Gunnar Henderson is “running out of time” to be ready for opening day.
Hyde is still “hopeful,” but there are only a few exhibition games remaining before opening day Thursday.
While nothing is certain yet, there's still a chance that Henderson could start the year on the injured list, which would be a big blow to the Orioles at the outset of the season.
The 23-year-old Alabama native was an All-Star last season, posting a robust 9.1 WAR. He hit 37 home runs, also hitting .281 with 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases. He was a Silver Slugger and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting, behind Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto. He's invaluable to the Orioles lineup so they can't afford to have him miss much time, but they also will make sure to play it carefully with him.
Heading into his fourth major league season, Henderson should be seen as an MVP candidate in the American League. He's a .268 lifetime hitter with 69 homers already.
The Orioles finished second in the American League East last season before getting bounced by the Kansas City Royals in the wild card round of the playoffs.
They'll open play on March 27 in Toronto against the division-rival Blue Jays.
