Boston Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story Scratched From Lineup, Dealing With Back Injury
Trevor Story, who was slated to start at shortstop and bat cleanup in the Boston Red Sox's spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, will not be taking the field after all.
Story was scratched as a precaution due to mild upper back tightness, the team announced prior to first pitch. The 32-year-old was replaced by top prospect Marcelo Mayer.
Had Story remained in the lineup, it would have marked the first time this spring he started at shortstop the same day that Kristian Campbell started at second base. Now, the veteran and the top prospect will have to wait to develop their in-game chemistry at least another day – depending on the severity of his back issues, of course.
Story's time with the Red Sox has been defined by injuries. He suffered hand and heel contusions in 2022, then underwent elbow surgery in 2023 and shoulder surgery in 2024.
Boston inked Story to a six-year, $140 million contract in 2022. He has appeared in a total of 163 games in the three seasons since, batting .232 with 21 home runs, 38 doubles, 90 RBIs, 29 stolen bases, a .693 OPS, 16 defensive runs raved and a 4.0 WAR on the whole.
Over the course of his six-year stint with the Colorado Rockies, Story hit .272 with an .863 OPS. He made two All-Star appearances, won two Silver Sluggers and averaged 34 home runs, 39 doubles, 98 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 15 defensive runs saved and a 5.8 WAR per 162 games.
