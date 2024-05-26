Colorado Rockies Rookie Jordan Beck Suffers Broken Hand After Making Diving Catch
Colorado Rockies outfielder Jordan Beck has been diagnosed with a broken left hand, manager Bud Black told reporters following Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Beck made a diving catch in left field for the third out of the first inning, robbing Nick Castellanos of a base hit. The rookie immediately took his glove off and let his hand hang limp as he made his way back to the dugout, though.
Before he was even able to log an at-bat, Beck got subbed out. He is now considered to be out indefinitely, meaning a stint on the injured list is inevitable.
Beck was the Rockies' first round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. The Tennessee product shot his way through the minors over the next two years, batting .280 with 33 home runs, 138 RBI, 25 stolen bases and an .893 OPS in 177 games.
MLB Pipeline had Beck ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Rockies' farm system and the No. 65 prospect in baseball in their most recent update. He was batting .307 with a .999 OPS with Triple-A Albuquerque before he got called up to the big leagues on April 30.
Beck hadn't enjoyed quite as much success in the majors, batting .190 with two home runs, eight RBI, two stolen bases and a .514 OPS prior to his injury. Through 23 games, Beck boasted a -0.7 WAR.
Still, the 23-year-old has shown flashes of promise at the plate. Between May 8 and 17, when Colorado went 7-2, Beck hit .323 with a .903 OPS. He also hit home runs in back-to-back games on May 16 and 17.
Beck won't have a chance to replicate that production any time soon, however, and it remains to be seen when he'll be able to rejoin the Rockies lineup.
