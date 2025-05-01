Los Angeles Angels Provide No Update on Mike Trout's Injury, Fueling Worries
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is not in the lineup on Thursday, fueling speculation and worry among fans.
Trout was removed from Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners with left knee discomfort.
Per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN on social media:
Mike Trout, who exited with some discomfort in his left knee in Seattle yesterday, is not in the lineup today, but Angels manager Ron Washington said there is no update at the moment.
He’s still getting evaluated.
The lack of update 24 hours later is certainly troublesome, especially for a player that has dealt with several injuries over the last few years.
A 15-year veteran, Trout is an 11-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger, a three-time MVP, a Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star Game MVP. He has 387 home runs and 972 RBIs. He's a lifetime .297 hitter.
Trout has yet to play more than 119 games since the 2019 season, and he's played less than 82 in every season since then. It should be noted that the COVID 2020 season was only 60 games, and Trout played 53 of those.
He's got nine homers this season to go along with 18 RBIs, but he's only hitting .179 as the Angels sit in last place in the American League West entering play on Thursday.
The Angels will take on the Detroit Tigers with first pitch from Anaheim coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Offseason acquisition Yusei Kikuchi will pitch for the Halos while former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize goes for Detroit.
