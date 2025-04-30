BREAKING: L.A. Angels Outfielder Mike Trout Exits Game Against Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE — The most recent years of the career of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout have been defined by injuries. And there's a chance the former American League MVP added another ailment to a long list of them.
Trout exited a game against AL West rivals, the Seattle Mariners, on Wednesday. He had two at-bats before getting pulled from the game. Jo Adell hit for Trout in the top of the fourth.
Trout's last at-bat was a groundout. He ran hard to first base but was out by a half-step. Trout was running full-speed and looked to plant his foot hard on first base.
Trout remained in the outfield for the bottom of the third but had no balls hit his way. Trout went 1-for-2 with a single before he left the game. There was no information on the specifics of his injury at the time of his exit.
Trout has played a total of 259 games over the past four seasons because of injury. He's already matched his total games played from last season this year (29).
Trout is hitting .179 (19-for-106) this season with 14 runs, a double, a triple, nine home runs and 18 RBIs. His nine home runs were tied for third in the majors and second in the American League entering Wednesday.
Trout has dealt with a left meniscus tear, left wrist fracture, back spasms and a calf strain since 2021.
Trout is an 11-time All-Star, three-time AL MVP, nine-time Silver Slugger winner and a 2023 World Baseball Classic silver medalist.
The 33-year-old has appeared in 1,546 games in his career and has a batting line of .297/.408/.579/.986. He has 387 home runs and 972 RBIs as well as 214 stolen bases. His 85.7 WAR and 55 triples are most among active players.
