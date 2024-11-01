Los Angeles Dodgers Battled Through Historic Injury Bug En Route to World Series

Via spotrac, total days missed due to injury for a World Series champ, last 10 years:



2015 - 827

2016 - 1162

2017 - 837

2018 - 1225

2019 - 1110

2020 - 248

2021 - 1286

2022 - 863

2023 - 1150

2024 - 2158 😳