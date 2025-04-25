New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez, Jeff McNeil Slated For Regular Season Debuts
The New York Mets have been playing shorthanded this season, down two starters from their surprise run to the NLCS last fall.
Not that their absence can be seen in the Mets' record – New York owns the best winning percentage in baseball thanks to their active seven-game winning streak – but both players are finally set to make their returns on Friday.
Francisco Alvarez and Jeff McNeil have both been activated from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Friday. They have been penciled into the Mets' starting lineup against the Washington Nationals as well, with Alvarez starting at catcher and batting seventh and McNeil starting at second base and batting eighth.
McNeil, a two-time All-Star, won the National League batting title and a Silver Slugger in 2022. He has seen his batting average, OPS and WAR dip every season since then, but the 33-year-old's defensive versatility and veteran presence should still prove valuable regardless.
While McNeil was working through his right oblique strain, rookie Luisangel Acuña was holding down the fort at second. Acuña will now shift into a bench role for the time being, although his .293 batting average, .833 OPS and 0.7 WAR through his first 36 MLB games suggests he may not be far from breaking out.
Alvarez, meanwhile, had been out since suffering a fractured hand in spring training. The 23-year-old is a .221 hitter with a .717 OPS in his big league career to this point, averaging 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, four defensive runs saved and a 1.3 WAR per 162 games.
Luis Torrens will continue to get part-time reps behind the plate even with Alvarez back on the roster.
The Mets jettisoned catcher Hayden Senger and infielder Brett Baty to make room for Alvarez and McNeil, optioning them to Triple-A.
Here is the full starting lineup New York will be rolling out against Washington in Friday's series opener:
1. Francisco Lindor, SS
2. Juan Soto, RF
3. Pete Alonso, 1B
4. Brandon Nimmo, LF
5. Mark Vientos, 3B
6. Jesse Winker, DH
7. Francisco Alvarez, C
8. Jeff McNeil, 2B
9. Tyrone Taylor, CF
SP: Kodai Senga, RHP
First pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- SUZUKI BACK IN LINEUP: Seiya Suzuki's red-hot start to the season has been interrupted by right wrist discomfort, but the Cubs inserted the Japanese star back into their lineup regardless. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE ON HISTORIC PACE: Aaron Judge is leading MLB in a handful of major categories, giving the New York Yankees star one of the hottest starts in baseball in the 21st century. CLICK HERE
- METS FANS MAKE HISTORY: Over 267,000 fans showed up to Citi Field over the past week to watch the New York Mets notch sweeps over the Cardinals and Phillies. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.