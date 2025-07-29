New York Yankees Peg Return Date For Reigning AL Rookie of the Year
The New York Yankees, who are in the midst of a season-worst slump, are finally set to receive reinforcements for their shorthanded starting rotation.
On the latest episode of the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast, manager Aaron Boone said 27-year-old right-hander Luis Gil is expected to throw 75 pitches in his Triple-A rehab start Tuesday. If everything goes well, the righty will start Sunday's series finale against the Miami Marlins.
Gil has been out with a right lat strain since March 3, not returning to the mound in the minors until July 13. After giving up four hits, three walks and three earned runs with 13 strikeouts across 6.2 innings in his first two Double-A outings, Gil allowed four hits, three walks and five earned runs with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Wednesday.
The reigning AL Rookie of the Year has one more outing to get his feet back under him before he goes face-to-face with big league hitters again – assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, of course.
Gil made his MLB debut in 2021, but underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022 and missed all of 2023. In 2024, he went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.193 WHIP, 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.0 WAR.
The Yankees have been without Gil and 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole for the first four months of the 2025 campaign. Cole had Tommy John surgery in March, while Clarke Schmidt underwent a season-wning procedure to repair his own UCL on Monday.
Max Fried and Carlos Rodón both earned All-Star nods, but the rotation beyond them is thin. After starting the year 42-25, New York is an AL-worst 15-24 since June 13.
Getting Gil back could give the Yankees the shot in the arm they need to remain in the AL Wild Card race, but an outside addition before Thursday's trade deadline may be in the cards as well.
