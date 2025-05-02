New York Yankees Set to Lose Key Roster Piece For Significant Time Because of Injury
After suffering a recent oblique injury, New York Yankees' lineup catalyst Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks, according to manager Aaron Boone.
That's likely before any addition rehab games need to be played, so the Yankees could be without Chisholm for even longer.
Though he's out to just a .181 start this season, Chisholm is a key part of the New York lineup, especially while Giancarlo Stanton is still sidelined. He also brings some power and speed, hitting seven homers and stealing six bases thus far.
Acquired at the trade deadline last season, Chisholm is a six-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and Yankees. A lifetime .245 hitter, he hit a career-high 24 homers last season, including 11 with the Yankees after the trade. He was a major reason why New York got to the World Series, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
He was an All-Star for Miami in the 2022 season. The 27-year-old helps provide some lineup cover for Aaron Judge, who is playing at an MVP level yet again.
The Yankees will open a new series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Yankee Stadium with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Veteran left-hander Max Fried, acquired over the offseason, will take the mound for New York. He's been phenomenal, going 5-0 with a 1.19 ERA in the early going. He'll be opposed by right-hander Ryan Pepiot, who is 2-3 with a 4.24 ERA for Tampa Bay.
Related MLB Stories
CLASS ALL HIS OWN: Jose Ramirez recorded his 250th career stolen base on Thursday, putting him in a class never seen by a Cleveland Guardians player. CLICK HERE:
CAMPBELL OUT: Kristian Campbell, the Red Sox super prospect, was scratched on Thursday night but why? CLICK HERE:
SOTO x 2: Juan Soto had two homers on Thursday as the Mets lost to Arizona, tying him on this special list with Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner. CLICK HERE: