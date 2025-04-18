Philadelphia Phillies Injured Starting Pitcher Likely Won't Return Before End of April
It sounds like the Philadelphia Phillies shouldn't expect starting pitcher Ranger Suarez back from injury before the end of April.
The following appeared in NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon:
Suárez isn't likely to return to the rotation before the end of April based on the minimum two rehab starts Thomson was describing. The Phillies are still preparing for him to rejoin the rotation when he returns from the IL.
Suarez is on the shelf with a back issue and hasn't pitched all season. A vital part of the Phillies rotation, he helped them win the National League East a season ago. He went 12-8 with a 3.46 ERA over 27 starts, posting a 2.7 WAR, which was the second-best of his career. He tossed 150.2 innings, which was also the second-most he's every thrown in the major leagues.
Suarez was an All-Star in 2024. He's made two rehab appearances for Single-A Clearwater already, allowing just one earned run in seven innings. His next rehab start is set for next week at Triple-A.
The Phillies are out to an 11-8 start on the year and currently sit in second place in the National League East, one game behind the New York Mets.
Philadelphia will open up a series with the division-rival Miami Marlins on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET. Former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for Miami. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, he's 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA.
Zack Wheeler will get the ball for Philadelphia. The Cy Young runner-up from a season ago, he's 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA.
