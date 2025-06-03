Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Returns to Lineup Following Elbow Injury
After missing the last week of action, Bryce Harper will rejoin the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup for Tuesday night's showdown with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Harper got hit by a pitch in the right elbow in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves on May 27. X-rays came back negative, but he was still diagnosed with an elbow bruise.
The 32-year-old slugger will bat third and start at first base upon his return. Alec Bohm will slide back over to third base after filling in for Harper at first, while utility infielder Edmundo Sosa will move back to the bench.
Prior to going down, Harper was batting .267 with an .825 OPS. The eight-time All-Star and two-time NP MVP had racked up eight home runs, 13 doubles, 33 RBIs, eight stolen bases and a 1.6 WAR through 54 games.
Here is the full lineup the Phillies will trot out in Toronto on Tuesday:
1. Bryson Stott, 2B
2. Trea Turner, SS
3. Bryce Harper, 1B
4. Kyle Schwarber, DH
5. Alec Bohm, 3B
6. Nick Castellanos, RF
7. Max Kepler, LF
8. J.T. Realmuto, C
9. Brandon Marsh, CF
SP: Ranger Suárez, LHP
First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- MEYER LANDS ON IL: In the wake of Max Meyer's second consecutive shaky start against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, the Miami Marlins placed the young righty on the 15-day injured list. CLICK HERE
- TUCKER OFF TO HISTORIC START: Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker has racked up 26 extra-base hits, 16 stolen bases and a 2.4 WAR since getting traded by the Houston Astros last winter. CLICK HERE
- PADRES TURN TO BERGERT: Ryan Bergert, who excelled in his four relief appearances with the San Diego Padres earlier this season, is coming back up from Triple-A to take on the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. CLICK HERE