Juan Soto Scratched From New York Yankees' Lineup 20 Minutes Before First Pitch

After bruising his hand on Friday, New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was removed from the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sam Connon

Jun 27, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre.
/ John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Outfielder Juan Soto has been scratched from the New York Yankees' starting lineup prior to Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Soto was slated to start in right field and bat second. Just 21 minutes before first pitch, however, the Yankees issued an updated lineup without Soto.

Oswaldo Cabrera is starting in right field in Soto's place, while first baseman Ben Rice will slide up to the No. 2 hole.

Soto is currently dealing with a bruised right hand, which he apparently suffered in the fourth inning of Friday's 16-5 win over the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old scored from second on a grounder to second baseman Spencer Horwitz, thanks to Aaron Judge getting caught in a pickle. Soto narrowly beat the throw to the plate from first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., diving head first to avoid the tag attempt by catcher Danny Jansen.

Soto remained in the game and blasted a three-run home run the next time he stepped up to the plate. He finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBI, three runs and a walk.

Soto's head's up play has cost him a game, and it remains to be seen if he will need to miss any additional time. Even with the three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger in the lineup, the Yankees are 4-10 in their last 14 games.

Through 81 games this season, Soto is batting .302 with 20 home runs, 60 RBI, a 1.004 OPS and a 4.4 WAR. He missed three games from June 7 to June 9 with forearm soreness, but has appeared in every other game for New York so far this season.

Here is the full lineup the Yankees are trotting out up in Toronto without Soto:

1. Anthony Volpe, SS
2. Ben Rice, 1B
3. Aaron Judge, DH
4. Alex Verdugo, LF
5. Gleyber Torres, 2B
6. Austin Wells, C
7. DJ LeMahieu, 3B
8. Oswaldo Cabrera, RF
9. Trent Grisham, CF
SP: Nestor Cortes, LHP

Sam Connon

